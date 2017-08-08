Man dies after being shot during attempted robbery on Florida Blvd.

Man dies after being shot during attempted robbery on Florida Bl - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person died Tuesday morning after an attempted robbery in a shopping center on on Florida Blvd.  

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The area is located between S. Flannery Rd. and Sherwood Forest Blvd. 

The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries. 

Investigators believe the man was shot during an attempted robbery. Information regarding a possible suspect has not been released. 

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

