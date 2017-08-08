Man dies after being shot during attempted robbery on Florida Blvd.

One person died Tuesday morning after an attempted robbery in a shopping center on on Florida Blvd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The area is located between S. Flannery Rd. and Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was shot during an attempted robbery. Information regarding a possible suspect has not been released.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.