Rep. Graves criticizes state flood recovery efforts; many still have not filled out state survey

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 7.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 7.More >>
One year after the flood, Congressman Garret Graves expressed criticism of the rate of recovery, suggesting the state could be doing more.More >>
One year after the flood, Congressman Garret Graves expressed criticism of the rate of recovery, suggesting the state could be doing more.More >>
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs have recovered two bodies from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs have recovered two bodies from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome released a report today outlining her office’s internal probe of contracts issued using BRAVE funding and whether the funds were properly used.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome released a report today outlining her office’s internal probe of contracts issued using BRAVE funding and whether the funds were properly used.More >>
A ball of flames lit up the night sky on I-12 Sunday evening as a car was engulfed.More >>
A ball of flames lit up the night sky on I-12 Sunday evening as a car was engulfed.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.More >>
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >>