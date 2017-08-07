Teachers at flood-repaired St. Amant Primary ready classrooms for first day of school

Ascension Parish School System leaders are cutting the ribbon on two schools devastated by the August 2016 flood.

When the first bell rings on Wednesday, students at St. Amant Middle School and St. Amant Primary will be back on their home turf.

St. Amant Primary School Principal Paisley Morgan can't help but smile as she walks through the newly renovated halls. It has been nearly a year since the campus was devastated by the historic flood.

“None of us were prepared for what it felt like when we came back here,” Morgan said.

A year later, you can see the difference. Except for a few finishing touches, the Cubs are ready to move back into their habitat.

“We have a relatively old campus. So, to see it freshly painted, made like brand new, was really a great feeling,” Morgan said.

The teachers and their students have been split between the old River Parishes Community College and Carver Primary campuses while the school was being repaired. Professional movers are now busy shuttling supplies back to their home turf.

“Trying to get us all moved in has been crazy. Their things didn't arrive here until last week. So, they have only a very short amount of time to work the magic in the classroom to get it ready for Wednesday,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she is doing everything she can to make sure her staff stays on course. Fourth grade teacher Lindsey Kelley said she has her classroom organized, for the most part. But she said there is still fabric to cut for bulletin boards, curtains, and a bit of assembling to do too.

“We were allowed in last Wednesday at 1 p.m. Usually, we are allowed back into our classrooms (to decorate) at the end of June or beginning of July,” Kelley said.

Kelley said, by now, everything in her classroom would typically be in its place. But she said if the flood has taught her anything, it's that she can make due with a lot less.

“I can't change anything. School starts in two days. There's nothing I can do about it. There's no use stressing over it. If there's not fabric on my bulletin board it's going to be fine,”Kelley said.

The school has embraced many challenges in the last year. Students and staff have, no doubt, learned sometimes life truly is what you make of it.

A ribbon cutting ceremony at both schools is set for 6 p.m.

