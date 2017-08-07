Sheriffs recover two bodies in Intracoastal Canal

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs have recovered two bodies from the Intracoastal Canal.

According to officials, kids on a wave board on the Intracoastal saw what they believed to be a body in the water and notified Sheriffs around 5 :00 p.m. Monday.

Sheriffs were dispatched immediately to the western end of Turner Industries' yard.

A black, male body was recovered at around 3:30 p.m.

At around 7:30 p.m., Sheriffs went back out to the Canal to investigate what they believed to be a second body in the area.

A second black, male body was recovered shortly after.

Neither victim has been identified. Both bodies were transported to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office to determine cause of death.

This story is developing. We will update it with any new information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.