Investigators: 2 bodies from Intracoastal Canal possibly connected to Lafayette kidnapping

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
People in Ascension Parish are excited that Prairieville is getting a new fire station and a new fire truck. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Ascension Parish Fire District 3, which is located off Bluff Road.More >>
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds; rain/storms likely - a high of 86°
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few isolated/scattered showers; a low of 75°
WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms (60% coverage) - a high of 88°
Istrouma High School will open its doors Tuesday with all the bells and whistles, literally. The principal will celebrate by ringing the bell at a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A town hall meeting is being hosted by state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and will feature representatives from the governor's office, attorney general's office, FEMA, and others.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
