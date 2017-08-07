Deputies recover 2 bodies from Intracoastal Canal

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.

According to officials, kids on a wave board on the Intracoastal Canal saw what they believed to be a body in the water and notified the sheriff's office around 5 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched immediately to the western end of the Turner Industries property.

Investigators reported one body was recovered around 3:30 p.m and a second was pulled from the water around 7:30 p.m. They added both victims are men.

Neither victim has been identified. Both bodies were sent to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Mike Cazes said he believes the bodies are connected to a search conducted Sunday evening in the same area that is related to an aggravated kidnapping from Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department released a mugshot Monday morning of a man believed to be responsible for the kidnapping.

