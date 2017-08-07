CORONER: 2 men found in Intracoastal Canal drowned, believed to be suspects in Lafayette kidnapping investigation

The images are unforgettable of the countless water rescues as children, the elderly and animals were plucked from their homes in Central.More >>
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle hosted a town hall meeting at Gus Young Park Gym Tuesday which featured representatives from the governor's office, attorney general's office, FEMA, and others.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Parts of the city of New Orleans experienced torrential rainfall on Saturday, August 5th that flooded streets, stranded hundreds of cars, and swamped countless other homes and businesses. New OrleaniansMore >>
Every year, East Baton Rouge doles out tens of millions of dollars in new tax breaks to businesses to spur economic development.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
