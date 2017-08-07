CORONER: 2 men found in Intracoastal Canal drowned, believed to be suspects in Lafayette kidnapping investigation

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce new information regarding two men who were found dead Monday afternoon in the Intracoastal Canal.

Sheriff Cazes said that the two men were originally being pursued by Iberville Parish deputies after they sped past a portion of I-10 that was blocked due to an overturned trailer.

Lafayette Police believe these two individuals were connected to an aggravated kidnapping.

This lead to a chase that ended up in a manhunt around Tuner Industries, off of Hwy. 415 and La. 1, near the canal.

Sheriff Cazes said that bloodhounds lost the scent of the men Sunday evening, at which point he called off the search.

Deputies were then dispatched back to the area Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after kids on a wave board notified the sherriff’s office of what they believed to be a body in the water.

According to Sheriff Cazes, the body was recovered in the same immediate area that the dog’s lost the scent the night before.

Monday evening, a tugboat in the canal spotted a second body in the same area, and deputies with WBRSO recovered it around 7:30 p.m.

Both bodies were wearing matching shirts and pants, which leads Sheriff Cazes to believe the two men may work together.

Surveillance video from Turner Industries also positively identifies the bodies as the two men deputies were searching for Sunday evening due to their clothing.

Neither victim has been identified.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has determined the cause of death for both victims to be drowning.

Sheriff Cazes is scheduled to meet with Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard Wednesday morning to offer his information and any further assistance their department may need.

