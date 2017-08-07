2 bodies from Intracoastal Canal believed to be suspects in Lafayette kidnapping investigation

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce new information regarding two men who were found dead Monday afternoon in the Intracoastal Canal.

According to Sheriff Cazes, no identification was found on the bodies that were pulled from the Intracoastal Canal. However, surveillance footage links the two to a manhunt that happened over the weekend.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to officials, kids on a wave board on the Intracoastal Canal saw what they believed to be a body in the water and notified the sheriff's office around 5 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were dispatched immediately to the western end of the Turner Industries property.

Investigators reported one body was recovered around 3:30 p.m and a second was pulled from the water around 7:30 p.m.

Both are males, but neither have been identified. The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy, which should be completed Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Cazes said he believes the two men are connected to a search conducted Sunday evening in the same area that is related to an aggravated kidnapping from Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department released a mugshot Monday morning of a man believed to be responsible for the kidnapping.

