Volunteers, rescuers recall saving pets during great flood

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.
Last August, a father and daughter in Ascension Parish really took it on the chin. A year later and a single moment aboard an excavator still stays with them. Mike Richardson and his 16-year-old daughter Kolbi could hardly hold it together as they walked around their family p
Thanks goes out to the people who took time to rescue thousands of animals - big and small - right alongside with their families. Some of the memorable ones involve animals that were left behind for one reason or another and still, someone found the time to save them.
Cajun Army President Chris King says the group's entrance requirements aren't as strict as you would think. You just have to be ready for whenever you're needed.
It is arguably THE piece of the video that carried south Louisiana's struggle around the world - a lifesaving rescue that was caught on camera.
**flood special story The fate of a nationally-funded program that played a role South Louisiana's recovery after the flood is in limbo, resting in the hands of those on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. After the August 2016 flood, more than 29,000 people filed flood insurance claims through t
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.