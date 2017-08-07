Official: Ex-LSU, current NFL star Jarvis Landry investigated for possible battery

Officials say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being investigated for possible domestic battery.

A spokesman for the Broward County State Attorney's office said Monday in an email the allegations were under review and no decision has been made on whether Landry will be charged.

The case was recently referred to prosecutors by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred in April.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says the team is aware of the situation and that "proper steps" have been taken.

saying that she had a vocal disagreement with Landry this past March and that police were called, although she did not call them.

Cerqueira also said in the statement that "there were no criminal charges" and that she "was not in any way physically harmed."

"Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else," Cerqueira said in her statement.

The 24-year-old Landry is in his fourth NFL season out of Louisiana State University. He has 288 career receptions for 3,051 yards for the Dolphins. He was on the practice field Monday.

Landry played for the Tigers from 2011-'13, catching 137 passes for 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns. He became a 2nd-round pick (No. 63 overall) of the Miami Dolphins in 2014 NFL draft.

