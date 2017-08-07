Official: Ex-LSU, current NFL star Jarvis Landry investigated for possible battery

Officials say they have recovered a body, reportedly in the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Officials say they have recovered a body, reportedly in the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Officials say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being investigated for possible domestic battery.More >>
Officials say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being investigated for possible domestic battery.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 7.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 7.More >>
A ball of flames lit up the night sky on I-12 Sunday evening as a car was engulfed.More >>
A ball of flames lit up the night sky on I-12 Sunday evening as a car was engulfed.More >>
LSU will offer pay raises averaging 3 percent to each department, LSU President F. King Alexander announced in a broadcast email to university faculty and staff Monday.More >>
LSU will offer pay raises averaging 3 percent to each department, LSU President F. King Alexander announced in a broadcast email to university faculty and staff Monday.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>