USA Today releases conference projections; Tigers picked to have a big season

Last week USA Today released the Coaches Top 25 and LSU received the No. 12 preseason ranking.
This week, the publication released its 2017 conference projections and while not picked to win the West, Coach O and the Tigers are expected to have a very good season.
No surprise that Alabama is picked to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship and land a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
The Tigers are picked second in the West, with a projected 10-2 overall record and a 6-2 conference record.
USA Today's Projected SEC West:
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|SEC
|Alabama
|11-1
|7-1
|LSU
|10-2
|6-2
|Auburn
|8-4
|5-3
|Arkansas
|7-5
|4-4
|Texas A&M
|7-5
|4-4
|Mississippi State
|6-6
|2-6
|Ole Miss
|6-6
|2-6
LSU will play BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Houston to start the season.
Let the countdown begin!
