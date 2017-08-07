Fire fighter explain hidden dangers of vehicle fires

A ball of flames lit up the night sky on I-12 Sunday evening as a car was engulfed. No one was hurt, but the Baton Rouge Fire Department says their fire fighters will respond to a vehicle fire almost daily. However, vehicle fires are far from routine.

"None of the fires we make are typical, every fire we make is different. We try not to be complacent about any fire we make, car fires especially," said BRFD instructional officer Britt Hines.

With so many parts, a fire can turn a vehicle into a mass of booby traps for first responders. Youtube is filled with videos showing just how dangerous putting out car fires can be. One video shows a bumper shock exploding, sending the bumper flying and knocking out a fire fighter.

"As a fire fighter, we try not to enter from the back or the front of the vehicle. We try to enter from the side. We've got a lot of dangerous parts on the vehicle,” said Hines.

You may think the most dangerous part of a vehicle on fire is the gas tank. However, Hines said pressurized struts and shock absorbers found in the front and rear of many vehicles are one of their biggest concerns. With heat, those pressurized parts can explode, sending metal rods and shrapnel flying. Hines says different models can present different hazards.

That's why fire fighters try to avoid the back and front of a car while fighting a fire. Hines said that’s a precaution driver should take too if they’re ever involved in a car fire.

"We just want to make sure they get away from the vehicle. Make sure they don't approach the vehicle after they leave. Let us come in and do our job and put it out."

