Mayor Broome releases internal review of BRAVE contracts, prompted by 9NEWS Investigation

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome released a report today outlining her office’s internal probe of contracts issued using BRAVE funding and whether the funds were properly used.

The mayor’s internal probe followed a series of reports by 9News Lead Investigative Reporter, Kiran Chawla.

One of the contracts would have paid Arthur Reed, aka Silky Slim, $9,800 to teach teens to respect police. Reed recently said he believes the man who ambushed police in Baton Rouge last year delivered “justice”. After the 9News Investigative team first asked questions about the Reed contract, the mayor’s office quickly canceled the contract and said no money had been paid to Reed.

The mayor's statement regard her report, sent in an email Monday, August 7, said:

"The report released today by my office details developments pertaining to the BRAVE program since its inception. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the program and documents the problems incurred in 2016 that led to the program being sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. In addition, this report presents the efforts of this administration to correct those problems. The objectives of BRAVE were and will remain important. My administration will continue to address those issues that have a significant impact on the Baton Rouge community. We will also continue to be committed to transparency, and continue to move forward and work towards creating a better future for the citizens of Baton Rouge."

Mayor Broome released a statement last Monday saying she would have a status update for the media no later than Aug. 7.

“I think public interest is extremely important, and I support public engagement and transparency. I or the chief administrative officer will continue to do what I stated last week, which is to review every contract that comes through the Office of the Mayor-President to ensure quality, cost-effective services for the people of East Baton Rouge Parish. In addition, I have directed my administration to prepare a comprehensive report related to BRAVE contracts, projects and funding. We will provide a status report to the media no later than Monday, August 7.”

Mayor Broome said she learned of a contract under the BRAVE grant with Reed from a public records request from the 9News Investigators. 9News learned that contract was signed by the city’s Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. James Gilmore, who is also the BRAVE grant administrator.

Following that, the 9News Investigators looked into all contracts issued under Mayor Broome’s administration paid by the BRAVE grant. All contracts were below $17,500. Anything above $17,500 requires the mayor’s signature and approval by the city council.

LSU’s Dr. Cecile Guin, who wrote the BRAVE grant, said any contracts under BRAVE must go before a BRAVE committee and be approved before a contract can be issued. Dr. Guin said that did not happen in any of the cases with the contracts issued in June and July including the Reed contract.

“In this particular case, hiring a street counselor who has been in prison before is actually diametrically, completely opposite of what the plan was,” said Dr. Guin.

Dr. Guin added this could possibly violate the federal grant’s financial requirements jeopardizing the future of all grants and possibly could terminate the BRAVE grant earlier than the Sept. 30, 2017 deadline.

The Louisiana Law Enforcement PAC and EBR Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso requested investigations into the mayor’s office and how the BRAVE contracts were issued. Friday, Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera announced that his investigators have officially launched an investigation into Mayor Broome’s office and investigations would begin this week.

“A lot of the names I am familiar with and know these are people that are politically active, people who have been politically active with the mayor's campaign,” said Amoroso.

Amoroso has successfully put an item on the next council meeting’s agenda, Aug. 9, requesting an update from Mayor Broome on the Feb. 2017 item that was deleted per the mayor’s request. That item was a reimbursement to LSU’s Office of Social Services and Research for $125,000. Sources tell the 9News Investigators that $125,000 was for work that started in Oct. 2016, including data analysis for BRAVE that was then passed on to officials to help them target high crime areas in zip codes 70802 and 70805. Sources also said LSU has yet to get paid that $125,000.

