LSU president announces employee pay raise

LSU will offer pay raises averaging 3 percent to each department, LSU President F. King Alexander announced in a broadcast email to university faculty and staff Monday.

“Though this does not adequately reflect my and the Board of Supervisors’ appreciation of your service to the university,” Alexander said in the email. “I hope you will welcome this not only as a sign of our gratitude for your tireless efforts to support LSU and our students, but also as an indication of our intent to invest in you, the backbone of our university, more regularly than we have been able to over the last several years.”

Alexander credits several factors in making this raise a reality, which he says did not happen overnight. Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature’s stabilizing of higher education’s budget in the most recent legislative session provided LSU the fiscal ability to further support the work of their faculty and staff.

Alexander said the raise is a “necessary action.”

Each department will have a 3 percent merit pay raise pool.

Supervisors will make the final decisions, which means some faculty will get a 2.5 percent raise while others will get 3.5 percent, effective September 1.

In addition, classified employees will receive a 1 percent increase on October 1, then a 2 percent adjustment on January 1, 2018.

The LSU president has long complained that LSU has been losing key faculty members to other colleges and universities who are able to pay higher wages.

“This situation has made our talent more attractive to outside employers than ever,” Alexander said. “Our students and citizens are not well-served by a revolving door of faculty and staff at Louisiana’s flagship university.”

He says this small step forward is imperative, necessary to retain and attract quality talent.

“We have to adequately reward our dedicated employees,” said Alexander.

