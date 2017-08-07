Public meetings to discuss proposed property tax increase to improve roads

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish. On July 26, an introduction of a tax proposition was announced for a parish-wide 5-mill property tax over 30 years to fund an estimated $445 million in regional area improvements that include constructing new public roads, improving existing corridors with increased mobility, constructing community enhancement roa...More >>
Brusly High School English teacher Kimberly Eckert, who was named Louisiana Teacher of the Year, was honored Monday by her fellow West Baton Rouge Parish teachers at the Tourist Center in Port Allen.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 7.More >>
Authorities have identified a suspect in the investigation of a woman being kidnapped in Lafayette and later found in Baton Rouge.More >>
MONDAY: Increasing clouds - PM rain/storms (locally heavy); a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers (30%/40% coverage); a low of 74°
TUESDAY: Showers/storms likely (60%) coverage - a high of 88°
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
