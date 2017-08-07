Public meetings to discuss proposed property tax increase for roads in EBR Parish

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.

"On July 26, an introduction of a tax proposition was announced for a parish-wide 5-mill property tax over 30 years to fund an estimated $445 million in regional area improvements that include constructing new public roads, improving existing corridors with increased mobility, constructing community enhancement road projects and improving the advanced traffic management center," states a press release. "The proposed BTR Plan property tax would also free up the existing half-cent sales tax exclusively for repair and improvement of existing roads in and around the cities of Baton Rouge, Baker, Central, and Zachary."

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss details about the proposed plan and funding requirements to launch the program.

Once the meetings conclude, the proposed tax will be submitted to the Metro Council, and they will decide whether or not it will be added to the Nov. 18 election. If that happens, voters will make the final decision.

The remaining meeting dates and locations are listed below:

Tuesday, August 29

Council District 1

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Zachary Library

1900 Church St.

Zachary, LA 70791

Thursday, August 31

Council District 2

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Jewel J Newman Community Center

2013 Central Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Tuesday, September 5

Council District 12

6:00-7:30 p.m.

St. Aloysius Parish Hall

2025 Stuart Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Thursday, September 7

Council District 6

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Broadmoor Methodist Church

Adult Educational Center – Room #101

10230 Mollylea Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

