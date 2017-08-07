Mayor announces dates for public meetings to discuss proposed property tax increase

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 15.More >>
The ongoing legal battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry over an anti-discrimination executive order is set to send both men to court once again. An appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments on the matter Tuesday.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.More >>
It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he's returning to the area Monday. During this trip, he is expected to tour Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
