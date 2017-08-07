West Baton Rouge Parish teachers honor Kimberly Eckert of Brusly High, Louisiana Teacher of the Year

Brusly High School English teacher Kimberly Eckert will start off the new year with a brand new title.

She was named Louisiana Teacher of the Year by the Department of Education.

Eckert was honored Monday by her fellow West Baton Rouge Parish teachers at the Tourist Center in Port Allen.

Eckert was nominated by administrators, who touted her innovation in the classroom. She created a "genius hour" for students, giving them time to do whatever activity they like.

She said it strengthens their creativity.

"It's different every single year," Eckert said. "I know what my standards are. I'm very well aware of what the curriculum asks for. But every year, I've got a different group of students with a different group of talents and a different set of ... maybe struggle a little bit. So, it's very fun to tailor everything that they

need to really connect them. My lessons are so organic because they're made with specific students in mind and that makes it a lot of fun and it really helps keep it fresh for me because I don't have two years that are the same."

Eckert added that each new school year brings new challenges and she's more excited than ever to get started.

This will be her 11th year with West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

She grew up in Marksville.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.