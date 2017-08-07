Deputies arrest alleged maintenance worker suspected of breaking into homes and stealing meds

A man suspected of breaking into two houses and allegedly stealing prescription medications was arrested Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Thomas Conley, 26, of Donaldsonville, is facing burglary and drug charges.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said deputies were called out to Memorial Drive in Donaldsonville early Sunday morning to investigate two reported home burglaries.

He said both victims reportedly told investigators some of their meds were missing and that a screen was missing from a window.

According to Webre, a baseball cap found at the scene led deputies to question Conley, who had reportedly been doing maintenance work in the area recently.

Conley is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2 counts), possession of a legend drug, and possession of Schedule IV CDS.

Bond has not been set.

