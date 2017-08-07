FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing Rain Coverage

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Increasing clouds - PM rain/storms (locally heavy); a high of 89°

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers (30%/40% coverage); a low of 74°

TUESDAY: Showers/storms likely (60%) coverage - a high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- As previously expected … scattered to numerous showers/storms anticipated Monday … primarily from early afternoon through the early evening hours

- We’re still looking at a 60% - 70% coverage Monday (the majority of neighborhoods experiencing wet weather); but only a few anticipating periods of locally heavy rainfall …

- There’s also the potential that some of the storms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning - with the possibility of minor street flooding

- And, it appears that a somewhat greater chance for rain coverage will shift to where it hasn’t been so prevalent in recent days - specifically across the northwest half of our viewing area (perhaps, even to the extent of a marginal risk of flooding rainfall!)

- The good news: the Storm Prediction Center is NOT looking at a widespread severe weather risk Monday AND Tropical Storm Franklin will NOT be a threat to SE LA/SW MS

MONDAY TROPICAL UPDATE:

As of 10 a.m. CDT, T.S. Franklin continues to gradually strengthen … from highest sustained winds early Monday morning of 45 mph … to the current strength of 60 mph. Moving to the WNW at 14 mph; about 205 mph east of Belize City … on this track, “Franklin” should move across the Yucatan Peninsula; into the Bay of Campeche; then onto the coast of Mexico (at this point, not expected to intensify into a category 1 hurricane).

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: Southeast winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; choppy

INLAND LAKES: South winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 8:

High Tide: 11:48 a.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 9:04 p.m. +0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 7 …102° (1921); 65° (2004)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 7 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:27 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:54 p.m.

