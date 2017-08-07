BREC's Liberty Lagoon offers surf lessons tailored for individuals with disabilities

Consider going on one more adventure before the school year officially begins.

BREC's Liberty Lagoon was recently renovated. The park now features the Shockwave surf simulator, two new 36-foot-drop slides and it can accommodate up to 900 individuals.

The park staff offers surf lessons to the general public. It also now offers Inclusive Surf Nights which are classes tailored to individuals with cognitive or developmental disabilities and their families.

Below are the times and dates for the Inclusive Surf Nights classes:

August 9 & 23 between 4:30-6:30 p.m.

September 13, 27, 28 between 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The class costs $10 per person, per night. Participants must be 48" or taller to ride. It costs $3 to enter the facility without surfing.

BREC's Liberty Lagoon is located at 111 Lobdell Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

For more information, call 923-3202 or CLICK HERE.

