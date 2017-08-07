Train hits 18-wheeler in Gonzales

No injuries were reported when a train hit an 18-wheeler that was stuck on the tracks. (Source: WAFB)

A train hit an 18-wheeler Monday morning in Gonzales, according to police.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said it happened at the intersection of Ascension Street and Felix Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

He added a tractor trailer got stuck on the tracks at that crossing. He also said there were no injuries.

LA 44 at the railroad tracks has reopened, but Felix Ave. at Ascension remains closed.

They added cars are being diverted so the scene can be cleared as quickly as possible.

According to officials, the roads could be blocked until after 11 a.m. The alternate routes are Cornerview Street or Purpera Avenue.

