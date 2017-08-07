Train hits 18-wheeler in Gonzales

A man accused of firing at someone over an alleged money dispute is facing attempted murder charges.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance finding a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Hammond.More >>
A train hit an 18-wheeler Monday morning in Gonzales, according to police. Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said it happened at the intersection of Ascension Street and Felix Avenue around 7:30 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 7.More >>
There’s a new music festival coming to Louisiana in the fall.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
Hiroshima marks A-bomb anniversary, as North Korean missile tests loom, with call to eliminate nuclear weapons.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base officials are looking for an armed man on base, and are not allowing anyone on or off the base at this time.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident overnight, Cleveland police said early Monday.More >>
