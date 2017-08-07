Police: Unidentified man found shot to death on Plank Road

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man was found dead on Plank Road near Adams Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said investigators have not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.