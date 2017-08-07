Man suspected of firing in direction of 2 people in Central

A man accused of firing at someone over an alleged money dispute is facing attempted murder charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Noah Martin, 18, of Greenwell Springs, turned himself in to deputies around 3 a.m. at the Jack in the Box in Central, which is not far from where investigators believe shots were fired.

Court documents state Martin is suspected of firing shots in the direction of two people walking along Willowbrook Drive, which is off Wax Road near Sullivan Road, in Central.

According to deputies with EBRSO, Martin allegedly fired two shots. They added no one was hit.

According to the arrest warrant, one victim reportedly claimed to have heard a bullet whizz past his ear, while the other victim reportedly said he and Martin were "having disagreements" over him not paying back money to Martin.

The report added both victims said they know Martin.

Martin is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Bond has not been set.

