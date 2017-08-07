Boil advisory issued for Water Dist. No. 7 in East Feliciana Parish

Water District No. 7 in East Feliciana Parish has again issued a boil water advisory for some of its residents.

According to officials, the district has experienced problems with its water supply system. They added the problems produced water "of questionable microbiological quality."

The advisory affects people living in the area of LA 422, Stewart Lane, Davis Lane, and Dalton Dunn Lane.

The boil advisory is to remain in place until health officials finish testing and determine it to be safe.

