Cars lovers 'Honk for Jack'

A long line of cars inching by, horns blaring, it's enough to put anyone in a foul mood, but not for 3-year-old Jack Loeber.

Jack’s parents, Jason and Hillary Loeber, said at a young age their son discovered a love for cars and trucks.

“As soon as he became mobile. That thing would roll and it would be everywhere,” said Jack's mom.

Jack has PACS1 Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. His parents said he has trouble communicating and sometimes becomes overwhelmed. But his parents have figured out, in addition to therapy, the sights and sounds of cars have a calming effect. Every day Jack and his family go to the end of the street. Cars passing by honk and Jack waves.

“He loves it, that's where he zones out. It's just his happy place,” said Jack’s mom.

Jack’s mom posted about his disorder and their unique way of coping. The post went viral. Car lovers from as far away as Texas drove in for a car parade, "Honk for Jack."

“To see him as happy as he was, in his comfort zone. Where he's at every day and to see him smiling just brought so much joy to my heart,” said event organizer Tyler Blakeman.

Parade participant, Baca Boz said seeing Jack’s smiling face as they drove by gave them chills.

“The Harley Davidson shakes but you could still feel that chill. Seeing him wave and smile at us was just awesome,” said Boz.

For more than an hour, around 750 cars drove past Jack.

“It's kind of like going into a meditation for somebody. It's where he can zone out. Zone out everything around him. Any chaos and he just goes into his happy place,” said Loeber.

Jack's mom said she wants to bring awareness to PACS1 and encourage parents who felt like they've hit a wall, to look just a bit further.

"We hope that others do go get tested, see a geneticist. Do what you can for yourself and for your child,” said Hillary Loeber.

