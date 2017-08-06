Police release picture of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping

Authorities have identified a suspect in the investigation of a woman being kidnapped in Lafayette and later found in Baton Rouge.

The Lafayette Police Department said Lawrence Michael Handley is wanted for second-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree kidnapping, and violation of a protective order. Investigators reported the incident appears to have stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute between Handley and the female victim.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that deputies were searching for two men in connection with the kidnapping. No details have been released about the possible second suspect.

Sheriff Mike Cazes said the two men are wanted out of Lafayette for an aggravated kidnapping that happened Sunday afternoon. Lafayette police said the woman was forcibly taken from her home.

Officials said the victim was found safe in Baton Rouge before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

WBRSO deputies reportedly searched Turner Industries in Port Allen and all surrounding hotels in the area Sunday.

