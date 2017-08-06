Manhunt suspended for two Lafayette men wanted for aggravated kidnapping

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs has confirmed that they have suspended the search for two men on charges of aggravated kidnapping for the night.

Sheriff Mike Cazes says the two men are wanted out of Lafayette for aggravated kidnapping.

WAFB has confirmed that an unidentified female was kidnapped in the Lafayette area Sunday afternoon.

Lafayette Police say the female was forcibly removed from her residence.

She was found safe in Baton Rouge before being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriffs reportedly searched Turner Industries and all surrounding hotels in the area.

Other details surrounding this kidnapping have not been released.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department has urged anyone in the area of La. Hwy. 415 and La. Hwy. 1 who sees any suspicious activity to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department at 225-343-9234.

