Event sends kids 'Back to School in Style'

Kids need lots of things for school, like supplies, clothes, books.

But they also need confidence.

Local barbers gathered at Lamar Dixon today for the 9th annual Back to School in Style. Kids get free haircuts right before they head back to the classroom.

Organizers say it’s all about creating a positive self image.

"The great part of the event that I love is really the blessing of giving back,” said coordinator Ynohtna Tureaud. “I love to see the kid’s faces once their hair is cut, the little girl’s hair is done, the way it makes them look and also feel.”

The event also had activities like face painting and a puppet show.

