'Assess the Need' aims to help schools impacted by flood

Assess the Need has a bigger need than ever this year.

The fundraiser is in its 17th year, but this year has more significance.

"The storm happened immediately after school started,” coordinator Krysta Watts said of last year. “We had just finished the program.”

The August flood left schools, teachers, and parents throughout Livingston Parish in short supply.

Donations have come in from around the country since then, but officials say they still need smaller items like pencils, binders, markers, and paper. This weekend, teachers and employees of the Parish Assessor's Office stood outside Wal Marts seeking donations. Any money and supplies will be distributed to schools with the biggest needs.

"This year has been a little different,” Watts said. “We do have, you know, more children that are in need this year because people are still, you know, trying to rebuild their homes and get back in, and try to get back to normal."

Principal Stacey Milton of Seventh Ward Elementary in Denham Springs was out there at 8 o clock this morning, braving hard rain showers throughout the day.

Her school flooded and she says many parents, students, and teachers still haven't gotten back into their homes.



Despite this, she maintains a positive attitude.

"One hundred percent, we don't settle for anything,” Milton said. “So we constantly try to do whatever we can to succeed and we don't let anything stop us. So we are all about moving on this year, and getting ready for the students on Wednesday morning, and we're ready to start off a great year.”

The event was on August 5th and 6th, but the Livingston Parish School System is always looking for donations.

