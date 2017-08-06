TRACKING THE TROPICS: Invest 90-L upgraded to potential T.C. 7

The National Hurricane Center has just upgraded Invest 90-L to Potential Tropical Cyclone #7.

This is a new designation from the National Hurricane Center. It is done when a tropical wave is forecast to become a depression or storm just before a landfall somewhere in the Atlantic Basin.

The current stats would make this system Tropical Depression #7 once it gains tropical characteristics, but it is likely to generate into Tropical Storm Franklin later today.

Louisiana and the U.S. are not in the path of this potential tropical cyclone. It is forecast to move across the Yucatan Peninsula and then enter the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week before moving into Mexico.

As of right now, all indications are that this system will pose no threat to Louisiana.

Potential T.C. 7 forecast to become T.S. Franklin later today. No threat to LA, but could enter Southern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/oJgvpetBgW — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) August 6, 2017

