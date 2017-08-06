LSU Football wraps first week of camp with preseason game

As part of the plan to get LSU ready its season-opener against BYU, head coach Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff are treating the four Saturday scrimmages in August like preseason games.

Saturday served as preseason game No. 1 for LSU and Orgeron liked what he saw as the Tigers wrapped up their first week of camp here with a fast-paced, high energy 90-play workout at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. Saturday’s practice started outside but was forced indoors about midway through the workout because of lightning in the area.

“It was a balanced scrimmage,” Orgeron told the media after the workout. “The first offense went against the first defense and they scored twice. The offense had a good day for the installation that’s been taking place this week. The defense had a tremendous scrimmage. Guys were playing very well and they were playing very fast.”

Read the full article by LSU’s Sr. Assoc. Athletic Director Michael Bonnette here.

The Tigers are scheduled to watch the film from the scrimmage on Saturday night and will then take Sunday off from practice before returning to work on Monday with a morning walk-thru followed by an afternoon practice. LSU will hold its second preseason game next Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

“First of all, there’s preparation all week leading up to the game,” Orgeron said of LSU’s preseason plan. “Then we go out and play. The grades tonight on the film will be awfully important. Number one, effort. Number two, assignment. Number 3, technique. To see what they do full speed and how the compete and how hard they play is important.”

LSU opens its first full season under Orgeron on Saturday, September 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston against BYU. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

