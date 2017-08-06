Baton Rouge man behind fatal drive-by shooting arrested

A man was arrested Friday evening in relation to a fatal drive-by shooting.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 29 on Alliquippa Street, and was one of four homicides in the city that weekend.

Police arrested 28-year-old Mingus Adams on Friday, August 4.

30-year-old John Offord was shot around 6 p.m. when Adams fired a handgun twice into the driver’s side of Offord’s car. Police say Offord was struck in the head.

Offord was transported to a local hospital where he later died the next morning as a result of his injuries.

Adams was booked into Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $300,000.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.