Baton Rouge man behind arrested for fatal drive-by shooting

A man was arrested Friday evening in relation to a fatal drive-by shooting.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 29 on Alliquippa Street, and was one of four homicides in the city that weekend.

Police arrested Mingus Adams, 28, on Friday, August 4.

John Offord, 30, was shot around 6 p.m. when Adams fired a handgun twice into the driver’s side of Offord’s car. Police say Offord was struck in the head.

Offord was transported to a local hospital where he later died the next morning as a result of his injuries.

Adams was booked into Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $300,000.

