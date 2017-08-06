State police investigating late night fatal motorcycle crash; 62-year-old driver intoxicated

State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a 62-year-old intoxicated driver.

On Aug. 5, shortly before 11 p.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on LA 182 at Katy Bridge Rd., east of Baldwin.

State police say the crash claimed the life of Erin Demarco, 29, of Franklin.

The initial investigation by state police showed Harold Melancon, Sr., 62, of Baldwin stopped his 2013 GMC pickup truck at stop sign preparing to turn onto LA 182 from Katy Bridge Rd.

According to state police, Demarco was driving his 2002 Honda motorcycle westbound on LA 182, approaching Katy Bridge Rd.

State police say when Melancon began making the left turn, he did so directly into the path of Demarco’s motorcycle.

The motorcycle stuck Melancon’s quarter panel, ejecting Demarco from his motorcycle.

Demarco was transported to Franklin Foundation for treatment, but later died from his injuries. Authorities say Demarco did not have a motorcycle endorsement and was not wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet.

State police say they suspected impairment was involved on the part of Melancon and was given a chemical breath test, which they say indicated a blood alcohol level about .08g%.

They say impairment is not suspected on the part of Demarco, although standard toxicology analysis were taken. The results are pending.

Melancon was charged with vehicular homicide and for a stop sign violation.

