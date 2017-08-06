EBRSO team up with community groups for school supply giveaway

More than 400 kids got some help for school from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

On Sat., Aug. 5 at Glenn Oaks High School, deputies partnered up with other community groups to get kids and their families ready for class.

Donald Steele, Jr. from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement said deputies interacting with the kids was an important part of the event.

"Interact with kids. Tell them the difference in interacting. The do's and don't's while coming into contact with police officers," Steel said. "We just wanted to make it police officer friendly for the sheriff's office. State police was out here as well so it was just one big family that came together with a great outcome."

The event also had some health experts to make sure everyone was healthy for the year ahead.

