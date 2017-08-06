Livingston boy to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video

Little Jeffery “Gauge” Travis from Livingston will be featured in a video by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Gauge will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 16, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual Times Square Video presentation.

The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome.

Organizers say these collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

The photo of Gauge, who happens to have Down syndrome, was selected from over 2,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Almost 500 photographs will appear in the video, which will be shown in the heart of Times Square.

In the featured photo, Gauge is pictured enjoying his little brother’s birthday party.

Gauge is the son of Lynnsie Taylor and Tyler Travis and is big Brother to Judson Travis.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the 23rd Annual Flagship Buddy Walk in New York City.

This year, Buddy Walk events will be held in more than 275 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, in and around October with over 325,000 people participating around the globe. For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.

