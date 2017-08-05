Suspect arrested for beating death of former roommate had blood on his clothes, report says

A 19-year-old had his former roommate's blood on his clothes when he was questioned, according to the probable cause report.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has charged David Bueso with second-degree murder for the beating death of Jhoel Brizuella, 22. According to investigators, Bueso is an undocumented person in the United States and has been reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Brizuella was found dead in his Coy Ave. apartment on Saturday, Aug. 5. An autopsy confirms he died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head with skull fractures and contusions to the brain.

The probable cause report states that a witness identified Bueso as the last person who was in contact with the victim.

Investigators say they found Bueso in a parking lot on Coursey Blvd. When questioned, Bueso allegedly admitted to being the last person at the residence, but denied killing Brizuella.

"...when [Bueso] was taken into custody what appeared to be blood splatter was located on both of [Bueso's] shoes he was wearing," states the report. "It was further noted this was consistent to what [was] observed at the crime scene."

Bueso was arrested and initially booked for unrelated burglary charges issued by EBRSO and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On Sunday, deputies executed a search warrant for Bueso's apartment "where the accused advised the clothes he was wearing were left."

The clothes were processed for DNA evidence. The report claims that Brizuella's blood was located on the clothing.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Bueso was re-booked and charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.