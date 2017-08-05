EBRSO investigating homicide in Gardere

A man was found dead in his apartment Saturday morning.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs, 22-year-old Jhoel Brizuella was found dead in his apartment at 8686 Coy Ave.

Officials with the sheriff's department say they are waiting on the coroner to determine cause of death, but are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 389-5000.

