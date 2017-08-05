Autopsy shows man was beaten to death in Gardere area apartment

An autopsy shows that a man was found beaten to death in his apartment Saturday morning.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs, Jhoel Brizuella, 22, was found dead in his apartment at 8686 Coy Ave. An autopsy confirms that he died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head with skull fractures and contusions to the brain.

Brizuella's death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators have not yet said whether a motive or suspect have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

