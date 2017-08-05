La Black History Hall of Fame cleans up Lincoln Theater

The old Lincoln Theater in Baton Rouge received some love and care Saturday.

The theater, originally built in 1949, is now under the ownership of the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame.

Lead by Youth Director Redell Norman, the group, and a number of volunteers, went out Saturday to clean up the building they say is a major part of the community's history.

"It's so important to the community and a lot of people don't know the history of the building and once they find out the facts of what's going on and what happened here, they're care just as much as we do," said Redell.

Organizers say they will have another clean up day, but are still working out the details on when that will take place.

