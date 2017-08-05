Gnarly Barley releases official SLU beer, 'Lion Up'

Southeastern Louisiana University can now join LSU and the Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette with its very own officially licensed beer.

Lion Up, an american wheat ale brewed by Gnarly Barley Brewing, made its debut Saturday at the Hammond brewery.

Just in time for football season, the beer will be available in stores, restaurants, and at Strawberry Stadium, where Southeastern's Lions play their home football games starting Monday, August 7.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. in Baton Rouge makes "Bayou Bengal," an LSU-themed lager, and Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville makes the ULL-themed "Ragin' Cajuns Ale."

Gnarly Barley co-founders Zac Caramonta and his wife, Cari, met while attending SLU and launched their brewery in 2014.

"Being that the university has been such a huge part of our lives since we both started in the early 2000s and met while students there, we feel this is an amazing opportunity for us to team up with Southeastern," Zac Caramonta said. "We love our alma mater, and it's just so cool that we are able to do something like this."

Lion Up will only be sold in 12-ounce cans, and on draft at the brewery.

