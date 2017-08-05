Restore La hosts open house for homeowner assistance survey, August events

As the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flood approaches, many homeowners and victims are still working towards recovery.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force hosted an open house Saturday to help those flooded home owners at Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge.

Staff members were on hand to answer questions and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-serve basis to either complete the homeowner assistance survey or the application process for those who have been invited to do so.

Completing the survey is the required first step to participating in the program.

Restore Louisiana has a list of upcoming outreach dates for flood-impacted homeowners.

Aug. 8

3-7 p.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Library – Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. in Covington

Aug. 9

3-7 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Jones Creek Regional Branch, 6222 Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge

Program representatives will also be present at two flood recovery Open Houses in Tangipahoa Parish:

Aug. 10

4-8 p.m. at the Florida Parishes Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave. in Amite City

Aug. 17

4-8 p.m. at the Tangipahoa Clausen Building, 15485 W Club Deluxe Road in Hammond

All flood-impacted homeowners are strongly encouraged to complete the survey, even if they do not believe they will qualify for assistance or have completed their repairs. Additional homeowners may qualify as more funding becomes available.

Homeowners also can complete the survey online at restore.la.gov or by telephone from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday at (866) 735-2001.

