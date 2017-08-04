Hundreds plan to parade for Prairieville boy with rare disorder

A little boy from Prairieville with a rare genetic disorder has gotten the attention of the world.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
Two people were wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting and police are searching for the gunman.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 4More >>
A Facebook live video by a bus driver has been shared thousands of times and grabbed the attention of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System's Superintendent Warren Drake. "ThisMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
