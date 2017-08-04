Snake sends a UPS driver running during a delivery in Baton Rouge

A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.

In security footage of the delivery, the UPS employee approaches the front door with no clue that a snake is lurking behind a nearby plant. When the snake emerges, it sends the deliveryman running. In his mad dash for the road, he d rops packages and even jumps over a flowerbed.

Colin Luke posted the video online, after the camera on his porch captured the delivery-gone-wrong.

“I'm not sure who was scared more, because the snake darted off at an alarming rate,” Luke said. “I knew I had a good video after I saw him take off and d rop the packages.”

Luke said he was at work when the UPS driver first arrived on his porch. Almost immediately, his security camera sent a notification to his phone.

“I'm not sure why I continued to watch through the first 15 seconds, but I did,” Luke said. “It was a good catch.”

He posted the clip on YouTube. In one week, it has gotten more than 50,000 views. It even appeared nationally on the “Today Show.”

Luke said he is not mad at the UPS worker – nothing was broken in those packages – but he still really wants to meet him.

“I was hoping during the next few deliveries he could have made here, that I'd be home so I could open the door and talk to him and show him the video,” Luke said.

And hopefully this time, the driver will not run off.

