Man arrested for shooting on N. 48th Street, 2 injured

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 5 p.m. on N. 48th Street near Gus Young Ave.

One victim, who was shot in the back, ran from police, according to public information officer L'Jean McKneely. A second victim, shot in the leg, also had a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Both victims sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested Hendrick Tate, 23, on October 23, 2017. He is also charged with the shooting death of Andretta Selder-Fields, 38.

Tate was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

