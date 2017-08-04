2 injured during shooting on N. 48th Street

Two people were wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting and police are searching for the gunman.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 5 p.m. on N. 48th Street near Gus Young Ave.

The condition of the injured is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the gunman was not on the scene when the arrived.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

