Relative: Musician Kenny Acosta was framed, disputes molestation charge

A relative says he believes noted Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is being framed and is not guilty of child molestation. He says he believes the accusations are false and are tied to a nasty child custody dispute involving Acosta’s family members.

Acosta’s lawyer, Robby Gill, said Friday afternoon that his client successfully passed a polygraph and those results were presented to police.

Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday.

Authorities said they were initially called to investigate the allegations in 2015, but the young girl said to be the victim did not provide needed information about alleged abuse.

Court documents state the alleged victim's mother called investigators again in May 2017 and, according to the arrest warrant, the young girl told them Acosta sexually abused her starting in 2013.

The court documents confirm Acosta's attorney gave authorities the results of a polygraph (lie detector) test when confronted with the allegations.

Gill said that during the polygraph, his client was asked a series of questions including these three:

Have you ever touched the accused in a sexual manner?

Have you ever touched the accused for sexual pleasure?

Did you ever intentionally exposed yourself to the accused?

Gill says Acosta answered “no” to all three questions and the polygraph showed Acosta was telling the truth.

Acosta posted to Facebook Friday morning asked for prayers. “To my friends, extended family, fans, and supporters, I have been handed a dark and dangerous path that I must pass through,” Acosta wrote. “Should you read or hear about me, I hope you will say a prayer for me and my family. And I pray you will trust in me and believe in me, because Justice will prevail. That is my promise to you.”

Acosta was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

WAFB is not naming the relative mentioned above in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

