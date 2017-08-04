Councilwoman addresses concerns about proposed move of BR Zoo

Those against the proposed move of the Baton Rouge Zoo are voiced their concerns Friday afternoon.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks along with 'Keep the Baton Rouge Zoo at Greenwood Park Committee' held a brief press conference to address the concerns voiced by members of the community.

Under consideration is a plan to move the zoo from its current location in north Baton Rouge, near Baker, to a yet-to-be determined location in south Baton Rouge.

BREC leaders say they continue to have many supporters for the proposal, but several critics of the plan have also come forward.

“The problem with that notion is it's just not enough space. I with I could do both, but I can't. We have to move the zoo in order to reimagine the Greenwood Park and do the kinds of things we're talking about doing there,” said BREC superintendent, Carolyn McKnight.

McKnight says plans to move the zoo and renovate the current location would provide two places for the community to gather. She also says BREC's Board of Commissioners requested that she again ask the community for its input.

