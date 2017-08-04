Plaquemine man dies after being ejected in Ascension Parish crash

One man is dead after a crash Friday morning in Ascension parish.

Louisiana State Police report shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, troopers began investing a two vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3120 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Ronald Dimm, of Plaquemine.

The invitial investigation by LSP revealed the crash occurred as Dimm was traveling southbound on LA 3120 in a 1991 Dodge Shadow. At the same time, a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on LA 70.

For reasons still under investigation, Dimm failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the truck in the intersection. Dimm was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Dimm sustained fatal injures as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the truck was properly restrained and sustained moderate injures. He was transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers, as is protocol in all fatal crashes.

